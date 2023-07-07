Two men dead after shooting along Thomas St. Thursday night

MPD officers responded to the double shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Thomas, just north of Firestone Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two men have died after a shooting Thursday night near the New Chicago area.

MPD officers responded to the double shooting just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2023, in the 1300 block of Thomas, just north of Firestone Ave. They found a 28-year-old man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said another man connected to this shooting, a 24-year-old, arrived at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in a private vehicle and later died from his injuries as well.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and have not released information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/iYpNRAIgIY — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 7, 2023