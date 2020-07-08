Two men indicted for murder of 6-year-old boy who was getting ready for birthday party

6-year-old Aison Golden was shot to death in April while getting ready to attend a birthday party.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been indicted on first-degree murder and dozens of other criminal charges in connection with the April shooting death of a 6-year-old boy in Frayser, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Memphis police yesterday (Thursday) arrested Ronnekio Johnson and James Murphy after the two were indicted in the death of young Aison Golden who was shot to death while in his home preparing to attend a birthday party.

Johnson and Murphy, both 27, also were indicted on 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, 14 counts of aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and enhancement of punishment for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shootings occurred around 5 p.m. on April 11 in the 800 block of Par near Westside Park in Frayser. Witnesses said Johnson and Murphy fired multiple shots into at least two homes with more than a dozen children inside or in the yard. The suspects were seen with guns as they ran to separate vehicles and fled.

DA Weirich and Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings praised witnesses for coming forward with information leading to the arrests.