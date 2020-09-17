Memphis police are searching for two men behind early morning gas station robbery

Police say two men robbed a Circle K on North Germantown Parkway at gunpoint early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspects who they say robbed a Mid-South Circle K.

It happened about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Circle K in the 600 block of North Germantown Parkway.

Police say two men armed with guns forced the clerk to open the cash registers. They say the suspects then took all of the money from the safe and ran away before officers arrived.

Police say one suspect is described as having a thin build, wearing a black jacket, gray pants and dark skull cap, and armed with a silver and black handgun.

The second suspect is described as also having a thin build, wearing a purple camo hoodie, black short pants, and red shoes.

No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation.