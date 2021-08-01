Two men shot in Midtown while waiting for their place of work to open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot early Friday morning in Midtown Memphis while sitting in a vehicle waiting for their workplace to open.
According to Memphis police, the two men were in a vehicle waiting for their supervisor to open the door at Hire Quest Direct, a temporary service business located at 1023 S. Cooper at Walker, when a man walked up to them with a gun, firing two shots into the vehicle.
The driver was shot in the arm; the passenger was shot in the chest. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital where they are listed in non-critical condition.
The suspect ran from the scene westbound on Walker and got into a dark colored vehicle.
Two men shot in Midtown Memphis while waiting for workplace to open
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.