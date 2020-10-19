Two men shot in parking lot in southeast Memphis

Memphis police are searching for the suspect, who they say is known.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting Monday morning in southeast Memphis.

Officers were called to the 6100 block of E. Holmes Rd, near Hickory Hill, sometime before 9:00 a.m. They found two men shot in the parking lot.

Both men were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting, but they say the suspect who took off from the scene is known.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.