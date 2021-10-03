Two MTSU students indicted on charges of stealing more than $114,000 in student fees

Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman are both charged with stealing money using the school's Somali & Muslim Student Associations.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn — Two Middle Tennessee State University students have been indicted, accused of stealing more than $114,000 using student associations at the college.

Mohamed Gure is charged with one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, 30 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.

Mohamed Osman is charged with one count of theft over $60,000, 28 counts of forgery, and two counts of criminal simulation.

The investigation was led by the Tennessee Comptrollers’ Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Investigators said Gure and Osman were leaders for MTSU’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association. The investigation began when MTSU leaders became suspicious in 2020.

Investigators said between November 2017 and November 2020, the two students from Nashville would submit fake invoices to misappropriate student activity fee money. They said while serving as presidents of the Somali Students Association, the two submitted at least 85 false invoices, many for payments to non-existent vendors or to pay for public speakers for events that never happened.

Investigators said while serving as a board member for the Muslim Students Association, Gure submitted 28 fake invoices for reimbursements from the student activity fee funds.