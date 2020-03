Memphis Police asking people to call CrimeStoppers, 901-528-CASH, with information that could help investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — UPDATE: 8:20PM: According to Memphis Police, one of the victims has died.

///

Two people are in critical condition after being shot just north of Binghampton Thursday night.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Pershing just before 7pm. No one is in custody, but police say the suspect was possibly in a dark color Infiniti.