Two people shot in Cherokee neighborhood near Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot Thursday night in the Cherokee neighborhood just south of Orange Mound.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened about 7:15 near the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Gulf Avenue. One person died at the scene, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police did not say what led up to the shooting, and they do not have a suspect in custody.
If you have information that can help police investigators with this double shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).