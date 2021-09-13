Two people shot to death in a car in northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two people are dead after a shooting in northeast Memphis Monday afternoon.
According to the Memphis Police Department, the shooting happened around 4:50pm at 2258 Eldridge Ave. There, police found two people in a car who were shot to death. They did not release more information about what happened, other than to say the suspects took off in a black sedan on Eldridge before getting on Hollywood.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.