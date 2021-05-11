Two people shot to death in Binghampton

Memphis’ battle with violent crimes with guns continues.
Two people were shot to death in Binghampton Tuesday. Shortly after 4pm, Memphis Police were called to 3047 McAdoo Avenue between Tillman Street and N. Holmes Street, a few blocks north of the main library. There they found two people shot to death.
In 2020, Memphis smashed the all-time high record of homicides, with 332 last year. The previous record was 228 in 2016.
If you have information about these latest homicides that could help investigators, please call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).