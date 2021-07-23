x
Two people shot to death in Frayser apartment, Memphis Police ask for public’s help

If you have information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for whoever killed two people in an apartment complex in Frayser in June.

According to police, Shaunease Spencer, 24, and Je’Nario Davis, 22, were shot to death June 11 in the Ridgecrest Apartments at 2887 Shady Vista Drive. While no arrests have been made, investigators believe Spencer and Davis knew the suspect or suspects responsible.

