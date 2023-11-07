Two smash and grabs leaves business owners out of security options

Memphis Police responded to two smash and grabs within minutes of each other in the Crosstown and Midtown areas on Tuesday, July 11.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smash. Grab and get out. That is the trend in a string of burglaries throughout Memphis, and now business owners are all out of options, lost as to how to stop it.

“I don’t know what to do about security because they did it before. They drove in with a truck once before,” said Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair owner, Craig Cunningham. “We have cameras. We have an alarm system. We have bars.”

Memphis Police responded to two smash and grabs within minutes of each other in the Crosstown and Midtown areas on Tuesday, July 11 when burglars broke into Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry Repair store and Urban Outfitters.

“I got a call from the insurance company about 2-o’clock that there was a break-in,” said, Craig Cunningham.

According to MPD, the suspects and car descriptions for the two separate robberies are different, and its too early to tell whether the burglaries are related.

Just two weeks ago, MPD arrested 15 people in connection with smash and grab burglaries across Memphis. The Department also rolled out “Operation Broken Bottles” to crack down on not only robberies and burglaries but vehicle break-ins and thefts as well.

Cunningham’s store was the latest target in retail burglaries.

“I get here and see that the glass has been broken and the bars have been kicked in. I didn’t think they could do that, but the bars were literally kicked in with a sledgehammer,” said Cunningham.

The burglary caused roughly $5,000 to 10,000 in damages. Still, the store remained open for business.

“They probably didn’t get but about a thousand or less in jewelry because most jewelry is put up in a safe at night and it’s secured,” said Cunningham.

Stowing jewelry away is a security routine Cunningham has practiced since the store opened about 40 years ago.

“This jewelry store is actually a pillar in this community. It’s been here for at least 25-30 years. [Craig Cunningham's] father was here before [he] was here, so pretty much everyone in the neighborhood knows of Cunningham’s Watch and Jewelry and respect the jewelry store itself,” said John Thomas of Green Law Firm and Cunningham’s friend.

The jewelry store was last burglarized in 2021.

About 15 minutes after the jewelry store was broken into, Urban Outfitters was burglarized. That store is just a few miles away from the jewelry store.

“These days now, you never know what would happen,” said Charlie Wade, a jewelry store customer.

Memphis crime data shows 92 crimes have been committed since June 1st in the Cooper Young area where Urban Outfitters is located including 19 stolen cars, nine burglaries and five robberies. In the Crosstown area, 220 crimes have been committed including 17 stolen vehicles, 16 burglaries and one robbery.

Business owners don't know what next steps to take.

“Stop it. Just stop it. Use your talents for something better because you are better,” said Thomas.

“I’m frustrated. I’m very frustrated. I don’t know really what the outcome should be, but I do believe the police should police a little more,” said Cunningham.

Still, 40 years and two burglaries later, Cunningham said he is not moving.

“We’re going to stay very vigilant here. We love this Midtown area. There’s lots of diversity here. There’s lots of ethnicities here. We’d like to stay in this part of town because we are a focal point here. People know us. We’re not going to move. We’re going to stay here and stay strong,” said Cunningham.