Two suspects arrested in home invasion and attempted carjacking in Lakeland

Investigators said the two may be responsible for other carjackings and thefts across the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested and charged in a home invasion and attempted carjacking in Lakeland in January 2023.

Demarquarious Smith, 24, and Kevin Hicks, 23, are charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft of property $60,000-$250,000, and possessing stolen checks. Smith is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the affidavit, Shelby County Sheriff Deputies responded on Jan. 14 about a home invasion and carjacking in the 3000 block of Rising Sun Rd. in Lakeland. The victim told detectives that two suspects with guns approached him outside his home. He said the patted him down and took his wallet and keys, then forced him inside his home at gunpoint. Investigators said one suspect put a gun to the man’s head, while the other forced a woman inside to send $600 through CashApp. Detectives said the two suspects grabbed several items from the home then took off in the victim’s white Chevrolet Tahoe.

Detectives said security video from the area showed a light-color 4-door Infiniti with damage to the front entering the area before the robbery, then tailing the Tahoe as it left.

The affidavit said detectives learned that just before the home invasion, another man less than a half-mile away on Bramble Bush Lane had called 911. The man told dispatchers an Infiniti had tried to stop him, and a passenger had jumped out and run toward his vehicle, so he threw it in reverse and took off, avoiding the suspects. The affidavit said the attempted carjacking was caught on video and showed the same Infiniti from the other incident.

On Jan. 19, Memphis Police spotted the stolen Tahoe at a gas station in the 1600 block of E. Holmes Rd. The affidavit said the Tahoe left the gas station and then stopped on Witworth and the people inside took off. MPD recovered the vehicle and found receipts inside which investigators said connected the Tahoe to time of the Jan. 14 home invasion. The affidavit said one receipt found led them to a store which had surveillance video showing both the Tahoe and the Infiniti just after the home invasion.

The Infiniti was recovered on Jan. 21, and detectives said receipts inside it led them to more video evidence.

The affidavit said detectives used Facebook to find the two suspects, and were able to match their photos on social media to surveillance videos.

According to the affidavit, Kevin Hicks was arrested after a carjacking and chase on Feb. 8. That day before his arrest, police said several suspects were involved in two early morning carjackings. One of the vehicles was located not long after using its On-Star, according to the affidavit, and officers said Hicks ran but was caught after a short foot chase.

The affidavit said Demarquarious Smith was arrested Feb. 10 in another vehicle which had been reported stolen. In the report, it said that detectives also found checks stolen from a home in Lebanon, Tennessee, on Feb. 3. According to the affidavit, detectives were able to connect Smith to the Infiniti from the Lakeland home invasion during questioning.

Smith is behind bars on $175,000 bond and due back in court Feb. 20. Hicks in in jail on $425,000 bond and due back in court March 2nd.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said it is still investigating a deadly shooting in Lakeland that happened the same morning as the home invasion and carjacking on Jan. 14, as well as other carjackings and thefts that same day.