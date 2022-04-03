Two more suspects arrested in September drive-by that killed two men in Memphis

Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis were arrested Saturday. Another man - Jacquez Howell - was indicted in the murders back in January.

U.S. Marshals have arrested two more suspects in a September 2021 double murder near the Hyde Park area.

The U.S. Marshals service said Brandon K. Henderson and Argustas Travis were arrested Saturday after warrants were issued Friday. Marshals arrested Henderson in the 2700 block of Garden Grove in Memphis and Travis in the 8200 block of Nottingham in Cordova. They each face two counts of first-degree murder.

Dozens of shots fired in the deadly drive-by

Investigators said just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2021, in the 2200 block of Eldridge Avenue, a dark Nissan stopped in the middle of the street, and several shots were fired.

Police said a car parked nearby with two men inside was hit, and 31-year-old Courtney Riley and 23-year-old Mario Moore Jr. were killed. Police said they gathered at least 32 spent shell casings from the scene.

Man previously arrested and indicted

Another man – Jacquez Howell – was indicted in the same murder in January.

Two days after the murders, police said officers spotted Howell driving the suspect’s vehicle. They said Howell took off when they tried to pull him over, and eventually caught him when he jumped out of the car and tried to run. Investigators said the Nissan had been stolen two months earlier in the 6100 block of Poplar.