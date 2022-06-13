Two suspects still at large after shooting man found on Decatur, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men inflicted multiple gunshot wounds on another man, who was found near Decatur street on Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The victim is still in critical condition as of Monday evening, according to police.
Officers were told that this victim was chased down by two suspects, who were last seen traveling East on Joseph Place in different cars: a late 2000s model black Ford Mustang and a black sedan of some sort, according to MPD.
The first suspect was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans, police said. The second suspect was wearing a white athletic shirt and blue jean shorts, according to MPD.
No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation, police said.
Anyone who might be able to give information about this incident is advised to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528 CASH. Tips can also be submitted to www.crimestopmem.org.