Memphis Police said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Both women are in critical condition.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are fighting for their lives after a shooting in North Memphis on Chelsea Avenue, Memphis Police said Tuesday.

At 9:27 pm, officers responded to the 3100 Block of Chelsea Avenue regarding a shooting.

There, they found two women with an apparent gunshot wound. They were both taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.