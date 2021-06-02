South Carolina couple charged with murder in 2 states now linked to killing in Memphis

Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson are charged with murder in 4 deadly shootings. The pair have now been linked to a 5th killing in a 3rd state.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the South Carolina couple charged in four homicides in Missouri and South Carolina, have now been linked to another killing in Memphis, Tennessee, police confirmed Wednesday.

According to Chester County Sheriff's Office, Terry and Simpson have been named as suspects in an early morning homicide on May 17.

According to the Twitter account for Memphis Police, officers responded to a man-down call just before 2 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man unresponsive near a car. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grant Suskin, public relations specialist for Chester County Sheriff's Office, said Terry and Simpson have been identified as suspects in the death. The couple is already in jail in Chester County on multiple charges, including two counts of murder in South Carolina. They're also charged with first-degree murder in two deadly shootings in St. Louis County, Missouri, last month.

Simpson was arrested at the scene of a crash following a high-speed chase that went on for more than 30 miles. Terry was able to escape and led authorities on a nearly weeklong manhunt.

Terry eluded hundreds of officers and federal agents in a wooded area along Highway 9 in rural Chester County last month before he was finally arrested on May 24. He is also facing multiple counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing multiple shots at deputies during a high-speed chase after the couple's car was spotted in the parking lot of a Bojangles restaurant that was closed.

Terry was denied bond during a court appearance the day after his arrest.

"There's no reason for him to ever be out on our streets ever again," said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey. "And again, that's not up to me to decide, that's for a judge and jury to decide, but in the end, it is my opinion, he should never see the light of day."

