Manhunt for Tyler Terry enters Day 7; 300+ officers join search

Tyler Terry, the man accused of murder and attempted murder in Missouri and South Carolina, has been on the run for a week.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — After being on the run for more than six days, Tyler Terry, a man wanted for murder and attempted murder in South Carolina and Missouri, was arrested in Chester County, South Carolina, Monday morning, police said.

More than 300 law enforcement officers joined the search for Tyler Terry, who is accused of two homicides and multiple shootings in South Carolina, including firing shots at Chester County deputies during a high-speed chase on May 17.

He's also wanted for killing two people in Missouri.

"Law enforcement officers are extremely tired, frustrated that it's gotten to this point, I recognize the community is frustrated we don't have him in custody and I can promise you there is no one more frustrated than me", Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey said.

On Monday, the Chester County Sheriff's Office said more than 300 officers from surrounding cities and counties, as well as South Carolina and federal agents were part of the search effort to apprehend Terry. Multiple choppers, including one from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, circled over the perimeter during the morning.

At sunrise this morning, more than 300 law enforcement officers from cities, counties, state, and federal agencies initiated aggressive search operations in a concentrated area near SC Highway #9 and #99 in an effort to take into custody Tyler Terry. — Chester County Sheriff's Office (@ChesterSheriff) May 24, 2021

Traffic is being blocked between Beaver Dam Road and South Carolina Highway 9 along Highway 99 until further notice while police search for Terry.

Officials say an officer spotted Terry around 2:40 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Ligon Road. The officer then chased Terry past Mount Ararat Church, but Terry ran back into the woods.

"At this point, it's scary because somebody like me, I have a family," Chester County resident Ashley Thompson-Woods said. "It's one man, this is really what you call a one-man show."

Thompson-Woods questioned how authorities continue to let Terry get away.

"Pretty much everything in this area is really thick terrain, its definitely easy for somebody to make a few moves and slip away or try to hide, we have a lot of people out here and we have a good idea of where he is," Chester County Sheriff Office public information officer, Grant Suskin said.

Authorities continued to intensify their search Sunday night, saying they are confident they have Terry in their perimeter as they try to find him and force him out.

"We have a lot of trained professionals out here, well over 100 people this entire operation has been working hard to make sure this comes to a peaceful end," Suskin said.

People who live nearby are asked to lock their doors, secure firearms, stay inside, and report suspicious activity near trash cans, barns, and other areas.

HAPPENING NOW: 200 + officers are continuing the search for 26-year-old murder suspect Tyler Terry in Chester County. This is a multi-state effort. Officers are focusing on the area of Highway 9 & Richburg Rd. in Richburg. Terry was spotted in the area yesterday afternoon. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/YvfhefV86w — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) May 24, 2021

Authorities previously asked people to pay attention to any barns, crawl spaces, and outbuildings. They say do not check these places yourself but be aware of any unusual activity like opened doors.

"We have learned some things about him that would allow him to have some ability to survive a period in a wooded area", Dorsey said.

As the days continue to stretch on, former Assistant Director of the FBI, Chris Swecker says there's growing concern this manhunt won't end peacefully.

"As each day goes by as each hour goes by I think the suspect is more desperate and more fatigued and more mentally deteriorated," Swecker said. "It was dangerous on day one, it gets more dangerous as these conditions exacerbate."

Law enforcement will be conducting welfare checks on neighbors and businesses in the area as the manhunt continues.

"Nothing would make me happier if he walked up to our command post walked out on number nine and just gave up based on the last few weeks of his life we don't expect that," Dorsey said.

"Something will happen when you least expect it, he'll show up when you least expect it we've seen this happen over and over again," Swecker said.

If you have any information about Terry you are asked to call the tip line at (888-274-6372) or 877-409-4321 also 911.

No detail is insignificant. The reward for tips leading to Terry's arrest is $12,000.