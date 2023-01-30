Tyre Nichols' father demands justice after death of son at vigil

"Losing a son is the hardest thing I've ever done," shared Rodney Wells, Tyre Nichols' father.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Monday night, loved ones gathered for a prayer vigil in honor of Tyre Nichols. His father called for justice for his murdered son.

The vigil took place at the intersection where Tyre fled from Memphis police officers before ultimately losing his life.

The vigil's focus was on what he meant to those who knew him best and how his death is being felt across the country.

"You know when you corrupt policemen beat a Black man, we're all beaten," said one speaker at the prayer vigil. "Our inward man is beaten, the Black man's self-esteem is beaten, his dignity is beaten."

Rodney Wells is Tyre's step-father who has previously said the public may as well "leave the 'step' out of it."



"This is very difficult, losing a son is the hardest thing I've ever done in my life," Wells said. "To stand up here every day and try to out in this face is difficult, but we have to do it."



Mr. Wells also addressed rumors about his son having a relationship with one of the officers' exes at FedEx, where Tyre worked. He called them untruthful.