Union City man arrested and charged for aggravated arson in house fire

Joseph Lee Morris is suspected of starting a house fire in Union City while five people were inside. All five had escaped the house without injury.

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Special agent fire investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged a Union City man for his suspected involvement in a fire at an Obion County residence.

Joseph Lee Morris from Union City was arrested by TBI agents along with assistance from Obion County Sheriff's Office. Morris has been charged for aggravated arson.

According to the TBI, TBI agents joined the Union City Fire Department in investigating a house fire at 4400 block of Clifford Rives Road on May 30th. Five individuals were inside the house at the time of the fire and all five were able to escape without injury. Morris is suspected of being responsible for the fire.