Some United Methodist Clergy say trying teen suspects as adults for church leader's murder is 'insult' to her legacy

The clergy who spoke Tuesday said they wrote to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich about the issue.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mid-South United Methodist Church clergy gathered Tuesday to discuss whether the teens charged with killing Rev. Dr. Autura Eason-Williams should be tried as adults.

15-year-old Miguel Andrade, 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora are charged in the murder of Dr. Eason-Williams. The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said it will seek to have the two teens tried as adults. The two are due back in court Sept. 12, 2022.

Dr. Eason-Williams’ family is divided on the issue, with some saying the teens should not be tried as adults – but her husband saying they should.

The clergy who spoke Tuesday said they wrote to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich, saying that trying the 15-year-olds as adults would be an insult to Eason-Williams’ legacy.

“We believe that God's justice is restorative justice. Punishment alone is not justice. To try children as adults is to perpetuate further community harm and violence,” they said.

The clergy also urged citizens to make their voices heard in the election Thursday by voting.

Dr. Eason-Williams, District Superintendent of the UMC's Tennessee-Western Kentucky Conference's Metro District, was shot and killed July 18, 2022, in the driveway of her home on Whitehaven Lane, during a carjacking.