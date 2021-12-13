U of M area security guard indicted in shooting death of accused shoplifter

Robert Lee Buie was indicted for second-degree murder in the death of Christopher Nettles at Scootie's One Stop in May 2021.

A Shelby County Grand Jury indicted a security guard from a convenience store near the University of Memphis for shooting an accused shoplifter in May.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 53-year-old Robert Lee Buie was indicted for second-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He is free on $40,000 bond.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Christopher Nettles was shot and killed at Scootie’s One Stop in the 3000 block of Walker Avenue about 7:00 p.m. on May 16, 2021.

Investigators said Nettles came in the store, grabbed an armful of clothing, and ran for the exit. They said a store clerk locked the door as Buie confronted Nettles. They said Buie ordered Nettles to get on the ground, but Nettles refused. They said Buie shot Nettles once in the chest with he moved towards Buie.