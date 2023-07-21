University of Memphis police issue alert after woman robbed on campus

Investigators said a woman walking about noon Thursday along Patterson near Norriswood was robbed by three suspects.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — University of Memphis Police are warning students and staff after they said a woman was robbed on campus Thursday, July 20.

According to the University Police Department, about noon, a woman was walking on Patterson near Norriswood when three male suspects in two vehicles – a white Kia sedan and silver Kia Soul with Tennessee license plate BHB-8346 - pulled up to the curb.

Investigators said one suspect got out of the Kia Soul and, while armed with a gun, demanded the woman’s purse. Police said the suspects took off west on Central once they got the purse.

Police said both cars were shown to be stolen, and the white Kia sedan has since been recovered. They are sill looking for the silver Kia Soul.

Anyone with information can contact University Police, Memphis Police, or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The University of Memphis encourages everyone there to make sure their information is up to date in the Everbridge emergency alert system. Log into the portal or download and log in through the app on a smartphone.

UofM Police Services can be contacted at 901-678-4357 (678-HELP) or police@memphis.edu or anonymously at http://www.memphis.edu/police/incidents/confidential.php.