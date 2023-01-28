University of Memphis closes campus 'until further notice' after release of Tyre Nichols video

However, students, staff and faculty all will have access to facilities with proper credentials.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced Saturday it will be closing its campuses until further notice following the release of a video showing five Memphis Police Department officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, an attack which led to his death.

Students, staff and faculty all will have access to facilities with proper credentials, including the University Center, the library, Tiger Den and all residence halls. Dining hall hours can be found here.

Protests are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, including a rally in Nichols' honor at the I Am A Man Plaza located at 294 Hernando St., organized by The Powerful Peaceful Assemblies.

Mental health and grief professionals are said to be on site.

Another protest held by the Memphis chapter of Black Lives Matter, as well as Decarcerate Memphis, will take place at 170 N. Main St.

University officials said in a release that they are monitoring potential safety concerns.

"As our community continues to try to cope with the events surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols, we share the heartbreak being felt throughout our city," the release states.

Protests were held Downtown on Friday night after Memphis city officials released video of the traffic stop that led to Nichols' death Jan. 7. Parts of Interstate 55 in Memphis also were shut down by protestors.

There were no immediate reports of damage, and police were in the area.

A traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7 ended in the 29-year-old father, skateboarder and photographer dying in a hospital three days later. Five Memphis officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith, were found to have violated department policy on use of force and were fired as a result.