Patrick Callahan and Brock Garland were caught on camera vandalizing a food delivery robot, UTPD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two students at the University of Tennessee are facing felony vandalism charges after vandalizing a food delivery robot on campus, the UT Police Department said.

Brock Garland, 20, and Patrick Callahan, 19, went to grab food from the delivery robot on Friday, April 29 at 1840 Fraternity Park Drive around 8:00 p.m., according to police.

After they grabbed the food, both men tried to shove the antenna of the robot inside of the top compartment. Callahan then picked up the robot and slammed it into the ground. Garland recorded the incident and sent it to the "OldRowVols" Instagram account, police said.

The incident was captured on camera, and UT's data logs showed both men had been in the area at the exact time of the offense, according to the police report.