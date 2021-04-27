Upset mom shoots front door of Memphis daycare with kids, staff members inside

Memphis Police say the mother got into an argument with staff members of the daycare.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After getting into an argument with daycare workers, a Memphis mom shot the front door of a Raleigh daycare Tuesday, Memphis Police say.

According to Memphis Police, Daija Taylor (aka Daija Williams) is the parent who fired a shot into the La Petite Academy located at 4125 New Allen. She then took off in a black Nissan south on Old Allen towards Hawkins Mill. No one was hurt.