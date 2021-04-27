Upset mom shoots front door of Memphis daycare with kids, staff members inside

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — After getting into an argument with daycare workers, a Memphis mom shot the front door of a Raleigh daycare Tuesday, Memphis Police say.
According to Memphis Police, Daija Taylor (aka Daija Williams) is the parent who fired a shot into the La Petite Academy located at 4125 New Allen. She then took off in a black Nissan south on Old Allen towards Hawkins Mill. No one was hurt.
Daija Taylor is wanted for two counts of Criminal Attempt First Degree Murder, 63 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and Employment of a Firearm During the Commissions of a Dangerous Felony. If you know where she is, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could earn a cash reward.