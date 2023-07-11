Urban Outfitters ransacked in overnight burglary, MPD says

According to MPD, approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store, but there may be more damages and loss of merchandise discovered later.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Urban Outfitters was ransacked during an overnight burglary on Tuesday, causing at least $10,000 in damages, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.

MPD said officers found clothes scattered in the roadway on Cooper St. and throughout the store when they arrived at the Urban Outfitters located at 2151 Central Ave. Tuesday, July 11 at 2:06 a.m.

According to MPD, approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store, but there may be more damages and loss of merchandise discovered when the investigation is completed.

MPD said surveillance cameras located at Cooper St. and Central Ave. showed a gray Chevrolet Traverse with front end damage and a missing headlight and a white Chevrolet Colorado with no tags in the store parking lot. The gray Chevrolet Traverse acted as lookout, MPD said.