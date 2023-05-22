U.S. Attorney of West Tennessee announces crackdown on gun 'switches'

Federal authorities announced charges have been brought against 26 people for possession of switches.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney of West Tennessee Kevin Fitz announced Monday a crackdown of cases involving machine gun conversion devices, known as 'switches'.

Federal authorities announced charges have been brought against 26 people for possession of switches. If convicted, each person faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Ritz said switches convert semi-automatic guns into fully automatic machine guns, allowing someone to shoot a few dozen rounds in just seconds. They are illegal to buy, sell, or manufacture, and can be made locally or overseas in places such as Russia and China.

“Switches are problematic for a number of reasons. First, they are highly dangerous. It's essentially impossible to control a firearm with a switch. Also, switches are often paired with high-capacity magazines,” said Ritz.

"Gun violence has increasingly plagued our city in recent years, causing death and trauma throughout. Switches and similar devices have only exacerbated these urgent issues in our community, prompting the need for stronger enforcement," said MPD Chief "CJ" Davis.