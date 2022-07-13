U.S. Marshals arrest 2 suspects in Memphis on unrelated first-degree murder charges

Lardarius Gordon was arrested for an April murder while Ladarius Bonds was arrested for a murder which occurred last week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals for the Western District of Tennessee announced Wednesday the arrest of Lardarius Gordon, 27, and Ladarius Bonds, 20, for two unrelated murders.

Lardarius Gordon was wanted for First Degree Murder for a shooting that occurred on April 2, 2022, at a residence on Lamar Avenue.

When the Memphis Police Department responded to the call, they located a male with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was transported to the Regional One Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Ladarius Bonds was also wanted for First Degree Murder for a shooting that occurred on July 5, 2022. Memphis Police responded to a call at the Hilldale Apartments off Westline Drive.

A male victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Both fugitive cases were adopted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

On July 11, members of the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Team found Gordon at a residence on Fizer Avenue in Memphis.

Later that evening, Bonds was located at an address on Tulane Road in Memphis. Both fugitives were taken into custody with no further incident.