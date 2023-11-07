U.S. Marshals will increase their numbers on Memphis roads, wear body cameras

Marshals with the Fugitive Task Force previously weren't required to wear body-worn cameras, but that's changing in August.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the coming months, Memphians can expect to see a rise in the number of U.S. Marshals patrolling the city's roads, the Marshal Service and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced Tuesday.

During a press conference, Strickland and the U.S. Marshals Service announced the move as part of an effort by the Marshals Service to assist local law enforcement agencies in serving fugitive warrants, in addition to their ongoing collaborations on local task forces.

The increased presence also comes with a requirement for Marshals to wear body-worn cameras, previously the only law enforcement agency working in the city that was not required to do so.

The importance of body-worn cameras has been at the forefront of discussions following the death of Tyre Nichols in January, but the topic of Marshals being required to wear body cameras also hit a fever-pitch with Memphians in 2019.

In June of 2019, 20-year-old Brandon Webber was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal in Frayser after he was wanted on multiple charges. In response, the Frayser community demanded body cameras from the Marshals.

The Marshals Service's measure aims to enhance transparency and accountability within the agency and establish a precedent for the entire organization.

"The issue of transparency and accountability is a priority not just for the Marshal Service but for the Attorney General," said Ronald Davis, the director of the U.S. Marshals Service. "So it won't be just this district, as we are purchasing and bringing them on, the ultimate goal is for the entire agency to wear it."

The implementation of body-worn cameras will be a gradual process, Davis said, with priority given to ensuring local Marshal Services are adequately staffed before providing them with the necessary equipment. This phased approach ensures a seamless transition and enables effective law enforcement practices within the Memphis area.