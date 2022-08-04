Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel

West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted suspect who barricaded in a West Memphis hotel room is in custody.

West Memphis officials told ABC24 the suspect wanted out of Memphis was barricaded in a room at the Econo Lodge on South Service Road Thursday. They said the West Memphis SWAT team was assisting U.S. Marshals at the scene.

Our crew on the scene said the suspect was taken into custody about 1:10 p.m.

We don’t yet know what the suspect is wanted for, and Memphis Police said they have no information on the situation as of just before 1 p.m.