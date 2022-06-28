U.S. Postal Inspection Service investigating after mail stolen from drop-off boxes

We're told the mail was stolen from the U.S. Post Office boxes in the 3700 block of Winchester Road, not far from Old Getwell.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning now for anyone who uses the U.S. Post Office boxes in the 3700 block of Winchester Road, not far from Old Getwell. Check your information and bills.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service confirmed to ABC24 it is investigating a theft from the mailboxes there. They would not say when the theft happened, only that it is an active investigation.

They offer these tips for postal customers and anyone who thinks they may have been affected:

Do not placing mail in the blue boxes if the box appears to be full or if it is after the last collection time posted the box.

Instead, they suggest taking mail inside the postal facility.

For anyone who has discovered their mail stolen from one of the collection boxes, please call the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455.