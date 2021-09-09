Vicksburg murder suspect believed to be hiding out in Mid-South

The Fugitive Task Force said Clarance Lowe is possibly hiding out in Southaven, Olive Branch, or the Memphis area.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshal’s Service is asking you to be on the lookout for a murder suspect out of Vicksburg, Mississippi.

The Fugitive Task Force said 24-year-old Clarance Lowe is possibly hiding out in Southaven, Olive Branch, or the Memphis area. The Marshals said Lowe’s last known direction of travel was from Olive Branch to Memphis as of September 08, 2021.

Low is about 5’7” tall and 155-175 pounds. He’s believed to be driving a 2011 brown Chevrolet Malibu with Leflore County, Mississippi, license plate KOKO 32, or a 2018 black Nissan Altima - no tag number.

The task force said he’s believed to be in the company of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jamia Robinson. Robinson is 5'11" tall and about 196 pounds.

Investigators said Lowe is considered armed and dangerous.

Any tips that lead to an arrest could be eligible for a $2,500 reward.