VIDEO: Fake fugitive agents wanted after shots fired at Hickory Hill apartment complex

The two men claiming to be with the "fugitive squad" were caught on camera, and forced their way into an apartment until someone inside started shooting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for two men they say posed as fugitive agents, which led to shots being fired at an apartment complex in Hickory Hill.

It happened Monday, October 13 at the Emerald Park Apartments near Knight Arnold and Hickory Hill Road. Police said the residents were woken up by two men knocking, yelling “Fugitive Squad!” Two men armed with guns can be seen on Ring video from the apartment. One man had “Fugitive Recovery Agent” on his vest but police said the men never identified themselves as being with the police department of sheriff’s office.

Investigators said the men forced their way into the apartment but quickly ran off when someone inside started shooting.

The first suspect was about 5’10” with twisted mini-dreads, and was wearing black shirt, black Nike jogging pants, a black bullet-resistant vest with “Fugitive Recovery Agent” on it, a black mask, black shoes, olive green hat. He was armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.

The second man was also about 5’10”, a black shirt, black Nike jogging pants, a tan bullet-resistant vest, and a black ski mask.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.