MPD releases video showing moments gunmen shoot into Hickory Hill home, killing a sleeping man

Homicide 3400 block Kirby Parkway Report #2308011510ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Monday, August 21, 2023, at approximately 4:00 a.m., victim Jacquez Groves was inside his home sleeping when a vehicle of unknown make and model stopped in front of the victim’s house. Occupants of the car fired shots into the house that struck and killed Groves. No arrests have been made. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $4,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.