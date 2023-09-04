MPD releases video showing moments gunmen shoot into Hickory Hill home, killing a sleeping man

On Monday, August 21 at 4 a.m., a man was killed inside his home in Hickory Hill. Memphis Police are looking for the person responsible.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video Monday of an August shooting in Hickory Hill, and they're asking for help finding those responsible for the murder.
Memphis Police responded to the shooting call around 4:15 a.m. Monday, August 21, at the 3400 block of Kirby Parkway.
The victim, later identified as Jacquez Groves, was inside his home sleeping when a car of unknown make and model stopped in front of the his’s house. Occupants of the car fired shots into the house that hit and killed Groves.
Monday, Memphis Police released the video below, which shows the moments shots were fired into the home:
No arrests have been made. The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $4,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
