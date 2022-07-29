Man who allegedly recorded himself killing kittens taken into custody

An 18-year-old Mississippi man was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty, police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old in Grenada, Mississippi was issued a warrant and taken into custody after police viewed a video where kittens were being killed near an apartment complex, according to the Oxford Police Department (OPD).

On Tuesday, Carl Travis Jr. was issued a warrant on the charge of felony Aggravated Animal Cruelty, police said. The video was self-recorded and taken on Molly Barr Road, according to OPD.