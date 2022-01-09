WATCH: Surveillance video shows moment Memphis Police chases suspects through Memphis neighborhood after officer was shot

ABC24 obtained video showing the moment officers chased three men through the Doubletree neighborhood in Memphis after an officer was shot.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are in custody Thursday after allegedly shooting a Memphis Police officer and leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday.

The officer who was shot was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and was able to be released the same day.

Another officer responding to the shooting call was involved in a car accident that sent them to the hospital in non-critical condition, and the civilian driver of the other car was sent to Regional One in critical condition. The officer is still recovering in the hospital, while the civilian is still listed in critical condition.

After the shooting, the three suspects, later identified as Kayvus Jones, Keyon Moore, and Zancarrion Johnson, fled the scene but were spotted in the Doubletree neighborhood of southwest Memphis, which led to a chase and later their capture.

ABC24 obtained doorbell surveillance video from a nearby house showing the moments police chased the three suspects through that neighborhood.

Investigators said the gunfire from Moore's and Johnson's guns also hit a house on West Van Huesen Dr. where a women was inside.