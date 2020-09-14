x
Crime

Video released of suspect wanted in shooting death of delivery driver outside Jack Pirtle's Chicken in South Memphis

Investigators say the suspect was driving a blue two-door sedan.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 9/17/2020: MPD has released video and the description of the suspect in the Jack Pirtle's homicide of the delivery driver.

The suspect is described as 6’ – 6” 2”, 180-190 pounds, wearing a white and blue ball cap, a black T-Shirt, grey shorts, and white/black shoes.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a two-door blue sedan south on South Bellevue Boulevard.  

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

--------------------

UPDATE 9/16/2020 - Memphis Police have identified the man found shot and killed inside a car outside a Jack Pirtle's restaurant in south Memphis as 44-year-old Randal Cardwell.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a blue two-door sedan. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Jack Pirtle's posted to social media that Cardwell was a delivery driver for their food delivery company PFG. 
WE ARE ASKING ANYONE THAT CAN GIVE TO PLEASE SHOW MEMPHIS LOVE AND CARE TO THE FAMILY OF Chayne Cardwell.
--------------------------------------------------

9/14/2020 - A man was found dead at a South Memphis Jack Pirtle's restaurant Monday morning.

According to Memphis police, the victim was found inside a vehicle at 1217 S. Bellevue. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH.