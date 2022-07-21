Video surfaces of apparent road rage incident where car targets cyclist in Memphis

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near Millbranch Road and Brooks Road. Memphis Police said the driver of the black Audi in the video has not been found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver of a black Audi with drive-out tags who apparently targeted a cyclist near Millbranch Road and Brooks Road in Memphis Thursday.

An ABC24 viewer shared dash camera footage which shows the driver running over a cyclist pulling out of a driveway, then getting out of the car and arguing with the cyclist, who got up, dazed.

The cyclist then picks up his bike and swings it at the driver, which causes her to get back in her car and back the car up into him, before twice driving in the opposite direction of traffic to run him down, before driving away.