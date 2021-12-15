Suspect caught on camera dancing outside Frayser store after trying to rob clerk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they said tried to rob a store clerk, then was caught on camera dancing outside the store when he couldn’t get anything.
Investigators said it happened Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the CD Food Market in the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue in Frayser. They said a man went into the store wearing a ski mask and yellow sweat suit. Police said the suspect pulled a handgun and tried to get to the clerk through a security window, but couldn’t.
At that point, investigators said the man got mad and took off his mask, then went outside and started dancing around before running away.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.