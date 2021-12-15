Suspect caught on camera dancing outside Frayser store after trying to rob clerk

Attempt Business Robbery CD Food Market 1800 block of Burnham Avenue Report #2112004998ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, December 12, 2021, officers made the scene of an attempt business robbery at CD Food Market on the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue. They were advised a lone male suspect entered the business wearing a ski mask and matching yellow sweat suit. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to gain entry to the clerk through a security window. After being unsuccessful, the suspect became irate, took off his mask, and began dancing outside the store before fleeing on foot. The suspect is an African-American male, 5’10-6’0, mid-thirties, wearing a coordinated yellow sweatsuit with multi-color patterns, a yellow mask, and yellow shoes. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.