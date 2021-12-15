x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Suspect caught on camera dancing outside Frayser store after trying to rob clerk

Memphis Police are now searching for the man who tried to rob the store Sunday.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they said tried to rob a store clerk, then was caught on camera dancing outside the store when he couldn’t get anything.

Investigators said it happened Sunday, December 12, 2021 at the CD Food Market in the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue in Frayser. They said a man went into the store wearing a ski mask and yellow sweat suit. Police said the suspect pulled a handgun and tried to get to the clerk through a security window, but couldn’t.

At that point, investigators said the man got mad and took off his mask, then went outside and started dancing around before running away.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Attempt Business Robbery CD Food Market 1800 block of Burnham Avenue Report #2112004998ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Sunday, December 12, 2021, officers made the scene of an attempt business robbery at CD Food Market on the 1800 block of Burnham Avenue. They were advised a lone male suspect entered the business wearing a ski mask and matching yellow sweat suit. The suspect displayed a handgun and attempted to gain entry to the clerk through a security window. After being unsuccessful, the suspect became irate, took off his mask, and began dancing outside the store before fleeing on foot. The suspect is an African-American male, 5’10-6’0, mid-thirties, wearing a coordinated yellow sweatsuit with multi-color patterns, a yellow mask, and yellow shoes. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.” About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis Police asking for help identifying three carjacking suspects