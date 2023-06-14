Video shows suspects unable to break into liquor store during yet another burglary attempt

Business Burglary Kaufman’s Liquors 1509 South Third Street Report #2306021847ME MEMPHIS, TN - On June 5, 2023, at 3:23 am, officers responded to a burglar alarm at 1509 South Third Street at Kaufman’s Liquor. When officers arrived, they found the front door damaged. The video surveillance showed the seven suspects arrive in a silver Nissan sedan, a stolen gray Infiniti sedan, and a white Infiniti sedan. One of the suspects pulled a sledgehammer from a vehicle trunk, and they attempt to gain entry through the front door. When they could not get into the business, they fled the scene. The stolen Infiniti has been recovered. No arrests have been made at this point. This is an ongoing investigation. The video is attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.528cash.org/, where you will be linked to a secure website at http://memphis.crimestoppersweb.com. You will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. Or you can text your tip by typing the keyword ‘AWARD’ to 274637(CRIMES). If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.