Several shootings over Memorial Day weekend raises questions about what Memphis is doing to stop violent crime

After several shootings over Memorial Day weekend and more than a dozen people shot, many are wondering if there's anything being done to stop violent crimes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphians approach the middle of the year, finding ways to decrease violent crime has become more of a concern now than ever.

According to the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission, although there was a 1.4% decrease in overall crime rates in Shelby County in 2021, there was a 1.2% increase in violent crimes.

The Crime Commission also reported that there was an 8.3% increase in crimes involving guns in 2021.

By 7:29 a.m. on Memorial Day, Memphis Police Department reported that they responded to at least 9 shootings since Friday, May 28.

One victim was killed in one of the multiple shootings over Memorial Day Weekend.

With rising violent crimes impacting the area and even causing local grocery stores like Aldi to close, the question “What is Memphis doing about violent crime?” is a question many want the answer to.

In February, the Crime Commission worked with the community and stakeholders to produce what they call a “community-based plan of action” to tackle crime.

Identifying high-risk offenders

The first action step that the plan list is to focus law enforcement and social service resources on known high-risk offenders.

Under this step, a deterrence initiative lead by District Attorney Amy Weirich completes regular meetings and call ins with known repeated offenders to communicate the seriousness of their actions, provide resources, and explain likely consequences that will follow continued acts of violence.

Other cities have shown that the deterrence method is successful in reducing crim.

Increasing MPD Staff

One other method that is being used to tackle increasing crime rates is strengthening the Memphis Police Department and increasing police staff.

In March, Tennessee passed a law that bans residency requirements for first responders, allowing MPD to hire officers who do not live within Shelby County Limits.

In doing so, MPD has been able to work towards its goal to resolve its police shortage that started in 2017, when the MPD lost more than 20% of its police force.

Since passing the residency bill, MPD has completed several hiring expos to rebuild its staff.

Gun crime and gun theft

Heavily prosecuting gun crime and reducing gun theft are other major action steps that the commission is trying to achieve. Incriminating gun crime has become more difficult as with newly relaxed Tennessee gun laws.

Increased gun theft potentially leads to increased gun crimes.

According to the Crime Commission, 2,023 guns were stolen from vehicles in 2021, which is 699 more than the number of guns that were stolen on 2020.

The commission said that preventing gun theft should be a "community wide public service campaign."

Are the action steps working?

With several action steps listed in the plan, the biggest question is are the action steps working?

With constant crime occurring and havoc in the city, it's easy to assume that no progress is being made.

On May 11, it was reported that there had been 98 homicides in Shelby County since the start of the year, which was around the same number of homicides that were reported by May of 2021.