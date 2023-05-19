Wanted: Carjackers caught on camera outside Memphis apartment complex

Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects caught on video carjacking a man by a local apartment complex.

MPD officers responded to the carjacking just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in the 3300 block of Steve Rd. outside the Cedar Creek Apartments.

The victim told investigators he was sitting in his black Toyota Camry when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him. Police said as the driver of the sedan pretended to put in a gate code, a backseat passenger jumped out and pointed a gun at the victim, ordering him out of the Camry.

Video showed another suspect jump out of the sedan and into the passenger seat of the Camry. Police said both cars took off eastbound on Steve Rd.