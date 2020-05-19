WANTED: Dyer County escapee may be in the Memphis area

Herman Parker escaped the Dyer County Jail April 19th.

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is on for an inmate who escaped the Dyer County Jail, who may be in the Memphis area.

U.S. Marshals say Parker escaped April 19th. He was on trusty status and walked away.

Marshal say Parker has a “multitude of charges. He has a felony drug charge and a felony escape charge out of Dyer County. He has a federal supervised release violation for felon in possession of a firearm. He has warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.”

Parker is 5’6 and about 190 pounds. He is believed to be in the Memphis area.