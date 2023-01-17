Wanted: Man accused of stealing $42,000 skid steer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a man they said stole a $42,000 skid steer from a Mid-South business.
MPD officers said the theft was reported Jan. 16, 2023, at Sunbelt Rentals on South Mendenhall Rd. Investigators said a man named Mark Afanasez rented a $42,000 skid steer on Nov. 11, 2022, and per the contract, it was supposed to be returned Dec. 12. They said the man did not return the skid steer, and they determined the name given was fake.
Investigators said the same suspect is a person of interest in a similar incident in Kentucky.
The suspect was last seen driving a 2004-2008 dark green four-door Chevrolet pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.