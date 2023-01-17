Wanted: Man accused of stealing $42,000 skid steer

MPD officers said the theft was reported Jan. 16, 2023, at Sunbelt Rentals on South Mendenhall Rd. Investigators said a man named Mark Afanasez rented a $42,000 skid steer on Nov. 11, 2022, and per the contract, it was supposed to be returned Dec. 12. They said the man did not return the skid steer, and they determined the name given was fake.