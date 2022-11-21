Wanted: Man accused of running into MPD officer during traffic stop along I-40

Memphis Police said Darious Turner is wanted on charges after the traffic stop Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, along I-40 at Whitten Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they said intentionally ran into an officer during a traffic stop along I-40 Saturday night.

A warrant was issued for Darious Turner, 44, on charges of aggravated assault on a first responder, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, reckless driving, driving while license suspended/cancelled/revoked, financial responsibility law, and violation of vehicle registration.

MPD investigators said about 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, an officer was conducting a traffic stop at Interstate 40 and Whitten Road. They said the driver of a Cadillac STS struck the officer and his car intentionally, then the driver and passenger ran away.

Police said the officer was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical and treated and released.

MPD said the passenger was detained and later released. The driver was later identified as Turner and the warrant was issued.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.