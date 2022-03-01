Wanted: Suspects caught on camera breaking into jewelry store

Memphis Police said the suspects broke into Sissy's Log Cabin in the Laurelwood Shopping Center early Monday morning.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released video Wednesday of a smash and grab burglary at a jewelry store in the Laurelwood Shopping Center.
Police said officers got a call about a burglary at Sissy’s Log Cabin in the 400 block of South Grove Park Road, near Perkins, just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning, January 3, 2022. They found the front glass of the store broken.
Video showed several suspects in a black four-door Infiniti G37, a gray 2020 Jeep Compass, and a white van outside the store. Surveillance from inside showed the suspects – at least six according to MPD investigators – smashing cases and grabbing jewelry.
Anyone with information that may help identify the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Business Burglary
Sissy’s Log Cabin
404 South Grove Park Road
Report #2201000628ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On January 3rd, 2022, at 4:10am, officers responded to a burglary call at 4404 South Grove Park Road where the front glass of the business was found to be broken. The manager of the business advised that an undetermined amount of jewelry was taken. Security footage was reviewed by investigators and responsible parties were occupying a Black 4 door Infiniti G37, 2020 Gray Jeep Compass, and a white Van. Suspects were last seen eastbound through the parking lot and then north on Perkins Extended. There were at a minimum, 6 suspects on the scene of the burglary.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Memphis Police investigators said this burglary happened just a couple hours before a similar burglary at City Gear on Lamar Avenue. They have not said if the two might be related.
Burglary/Business
City Gear
2926 Lamar Avenue
Report #2201000687ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On 01/03/2022 at 6:54 am, the suspects pulled up to the front of the business in a black Chevy Malibu and a dark SUV. The suspects broke the front window to the business and then took $40,000 worth of Nike shoes and assorted clothes. There are 6 suspects in total for this incident.
Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, January 3, 2022