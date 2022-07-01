Wanted: Suspects caught on camera robbing Sonic in middle of day

Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Sonic as customers in their cars filled the parking lot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for two men who robbed a Sonic as customers in their cars filled the parking lot.
It happened just before 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Sonic in the 4100 block of Kirby Parkway in southeast Memphis.
Video showed two suspects running into the restaurant, one armed with a gun. Investigators said the guy pointed the gun at employees and demanded money from the register. After getting the cash, they took off in a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
One suspect was wearing a black shirt with colorful angel wings on the back of the shirt and colorful writing on the front, bedazzled belt, ski mask covering his face, black pants, and black shoes.
The other was wearing a dark gray bubble coat, black pants, black shoes, black ski mask, and was armed with a handgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
No arrest has been made. This is an ongoing investigation.
