Wanted: Men caught on camera in violent robbery at Frayser Popeye's

Business Robbery Popeye's Chicken 2153 Frayser Boulevard Report #2301007697ME MEMPHIS, TN – On January 15, 2023, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at Popeye's Chicken at 2153 Frayser Boulevard and were advised at approximately 8:56 am, two males entered the business. The two male suspects grabbed an employee as they were entering the business' rear door and slammed them violently to the ground. The suspects then grabbed the other employees, dragged them across the floor, and forced them to open the cash registers at gunpoint. Once the suspects gathered the money, they fled from the business on foot. The suspects are described as follows: Suspect#1: 5'8", average build, medium to dark complexion, black ski mask covering his face, black hoodie, black pants, carrying a camouflage jacket, armed with a black handgun Suspect#2: 6'2", heavy build, medium to dark complexion, black ski mask, dark gray long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, with gray gloves covering his hands. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for "P3 Tips". If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.