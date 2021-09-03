Wanted: Oxford, Mississippi, Police release sketch of stabbing suspect

Anyone with information or possibly security camera video from the area is asked to call Oxford Police at 662-232-2400.

OXFORD, Miss — Oxford Police are asking for help identifying a stabbing suspect. They released a sketch Friday of the attacker.

Investigators said about 1:15 a.m. on Monday, August 30th, a man went into a home in the Market District off Garfield Avenue in Oxford. They said the suspect stabbed the person inside then took off before officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The suspect is described as a white man about 5’6” to 5’8” tall and weighing about 130 to 140 pounds. He has blondish/brown hair and was wearing a powder blue polo shirt with khaki shorts and a tan hat.

